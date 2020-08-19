Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$12.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.30 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.20.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.