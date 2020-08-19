First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 125.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

