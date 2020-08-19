First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,088 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Camden National worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 63.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAC. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Camden National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $516.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

