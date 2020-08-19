SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,605 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.