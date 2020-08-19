SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,422 RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

RBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

