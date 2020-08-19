SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $321.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

