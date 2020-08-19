SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FIXX opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $505.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.12.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

