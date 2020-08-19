Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,108.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,825 shares of company stock valued at $195,414. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.