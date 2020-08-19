SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,667 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of BTU opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

