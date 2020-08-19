SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,385 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 531,481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 281,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 12,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $564,492.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,411.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $136,990.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,788. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

