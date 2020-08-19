SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTI opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $342.09 million, a PE ratio of 138.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.49. Shotspotter Inc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

