SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $131,000 Position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in eGain by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,310.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.77. eGain Corp has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

