SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,521 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,521 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $698.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.