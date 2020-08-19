SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of CorePoint Lodging worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,126,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 223,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CPLG opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

