ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

ExlService stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 28.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ExlService by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

