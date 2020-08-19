Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 569.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

