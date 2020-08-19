SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBNK opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $214.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

