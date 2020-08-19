SG Americas Securities LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2111 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

