SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Lovesac stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Lovesac Co has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $420.96 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.