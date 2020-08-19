Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a $18.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 547.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 633,290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $678,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

