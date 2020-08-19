SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 1,256,432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,503,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.37 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

