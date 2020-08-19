RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.29

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.29 and traded as low as $83.87. RDI Reit shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 140,624 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.67 ($1.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.29. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

About RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.
First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,088 Shares of Camden National Co.
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,088 Shares of Camden National Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,605 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,605 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,422 RBB Bancorp
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,422 RBB Bancorp
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report