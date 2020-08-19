RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.29

Shares of RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.29 and traded as low as $83.87. RDI Reit shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 140,624 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.67 ($1.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.29. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

