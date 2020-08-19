SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAST. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 132,831 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,270,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $372.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

