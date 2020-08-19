Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.99

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.03. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 197,915 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

