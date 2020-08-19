SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritone by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.55. Veritone Inc has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,924.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

