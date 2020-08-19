10,325 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 173.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 930,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sculptor Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $733.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.73). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

