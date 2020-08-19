SG Americas Securities LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after purchasing an additional 791,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after buying an additional 869,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

