SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in OptiNose by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose Inc has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $243.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.