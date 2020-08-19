SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $379.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

