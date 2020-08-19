SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $385.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

