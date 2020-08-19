SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Reliant Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

RBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.