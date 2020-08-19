SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Hometrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth $634,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

In related news, Director Laura C. Kendall acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $183,274.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $151,280. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.