SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,141 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KRO opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

