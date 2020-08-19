SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,710 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crown by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,204,000 after purchasing an additional 204,163 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 23.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after buying an additional 656,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,755,000 after buying an additional 116,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

