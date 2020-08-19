Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

