SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $433.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

