SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $137,000 in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equity BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Equity BancShares Inc has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

