SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,671 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,671 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

