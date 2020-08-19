SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Personalis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 530,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 549,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 273,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

PSNL stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.