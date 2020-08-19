SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper bought 4,200 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $51,324.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

