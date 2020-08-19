SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $139,000 in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

PRPL opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

