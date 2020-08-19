SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 89,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $607,659.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Setboun purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $64,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $437.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

