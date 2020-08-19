SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $140,000 in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582,196 shares in the company, valued at $51,896,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,881,107.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,388.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

