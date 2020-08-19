Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 382,235 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 361,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $636,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64. Arlo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

