SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 158,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,479 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

