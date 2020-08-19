Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $553.59 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

