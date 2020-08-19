SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $175,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $997.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.