SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $377.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

