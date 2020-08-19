SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $146,000 in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOCO stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $622.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.78.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

