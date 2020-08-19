SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after buying an additional 5,138,893 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,006,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 1,564,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vistra Energy by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,012,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after buying an additional 1,079,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vistra Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,842,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,285,000 after buying an additional 1,078,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after purchasing an additional 909,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.